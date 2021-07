Here’s how every Manchester United player at UEFA Euro 2020 performed in the Round of 16 stage. Harry Maguire: The Manchester United captain was once again heroic for the Three Lions, this time in a historic knockout win over rivals Germany. It was England’s first knockout win against Germany since the 1966 World Cup Final at the old Wembley stadium. Maguire went home with Man of the Match honors, putting in several crucial tackles and doing well to progress the ball and keep possession. He continues to perform at a high level since his record setting transfer to Manchester United.