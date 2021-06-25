Manufacturer planning $19 million Louisville expansion

SynchronyHR, an HR outsourcing firm headquartered in St. Louis, MO, has added Rebecca King to their growing team. King will hold the role of Senior Benefits Account Manager of Strategic Benefit Solutions and Partnerships, and will be based out of the organization’s new Louisville, KY office. As a member of the Benefits team, King has been tasked with providing additional businesses with access to competitive, corporate-style employee benefits plans at affordable rates through SynchronyHR. Key to this initiative is the continued development of the organization’s master benefits programs. SynchronyHR currently partners with several insurance carriers to offer these master benefits programs across multiple states, including Anthem, Humana, and Lincoln Financial. As part of her efforts, King will be working to enhance these existing partnerships and usher in future collaboration with additional insurance providers and vendors. “We plan for our master benefits programs to be continuously growing, especially across the Midwest region. Rebecca’s extensive knowledge of the industry will greatly benefit this continued growth,” said Kyle R. Kelly, CEO of SynchronyHR. “Having worked with both insurance brokers and business owners, we also believe that Rebecca will be able to build solutions that will help clients and their potential broker partners grow together.” King brings over fifteen years of employee benefits administration and human resources experience to SynchronyHR. She has received the Senior Professional in Human Resources (SPHR) and SPHR-CA certifications through the HR Certification Institute, and received certification in Benefits and Compensation planning through Cornell University’s School of Industrial and Labor Relations. About SynchronyHR SynchronyHR is a human resource outsourcing firm, often referred to as a professional employer organization (PEO), headquartered out of St. Louis, MO. Outside of offering employee benefits, SynchronyHR also provides services related to HR, payroll and risk management. Their professional services have helped hundreds of business owners create efficiencies, cut down on costs, strengthen their internal teams, and avoid tedious tasks and employer-related headaches. By delivering the right solutions at the right time, SynchronyHR is truly “in sync” with the needs of your business. Learn more at www.synchronyhr.com.