Louisville, KY

Manufacturer planning $19 million Louisville expansion

By Marty Finley
Louisville Business First
Louisville Business First
 16 days ago
A manufacturer is considering a $19.2 million Louisville expansion that could bring 40 new jobs to the city. These jobs would pay an average hourly wage, including benefits, of $33 an hour.

