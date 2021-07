DEVILS LAKE - Carter Tuenge of Rubgy shot up from to an early lead from the 3rd place position. Eventually Joe Armstrong of Crary joined Tuenge up front for an intense battle. Just as the white flag was about to come out Armstrong hit the lap car of 13 year old Tate Bullis. Ending the night for Armstrong and Bullis night. The field went onto a Green, White, Checkered finish. With Tuenge making his way to Victory lane. Followed by Tony Bundy coming in Second and Mikara Johanson finishing 3rd. The Bounty is still out on Armstrong as the stipulations regarding the bounty state he has to finish the race. He has to be beat fair and square for the bounty to be paid out. Dustin Ebensteiner has added a $100 to the bounty. So the bounty is now $200 extra to whoever can beat Armstrong with a good fair clean race.