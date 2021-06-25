Cancel
How Dua Lipa Became Versace’s Gen-Z Muse

By Janelle Okwod u
Vogue Magazine
 16 days ago
Versace has no shortage of celebrity devotees but every so often, one will snag the ultimate Donatella seal of approval: space in the house’s advertising campaigns. In the past, icons like Madonna, Elton John, Jennifer Lopez, and Lady Gaga have featured in Versace’s seasonal imagery, and for fall/winter 2021, Dua Lipa joins the illustrious club. Photographed by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott, Lipa embodies the luxury and audaciousness we’ve come to expect from the label. Still, her journey from being the brand’s fan to becoming its face was years in the making.

Vogue Magazine

Vogue places fashion in the context of culture and the world we live in—how we dress, live and socialize; what we eat, listen to and watch; who leads and inspires us. Vogue immerses itself in fashion, always leading readers to what will happen next. Thought-provoking, relevant and always influential, Vogue defines the culture of fashion.

