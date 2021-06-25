Points Out The Wazoo – All of The Current 100K+ Welcome Offers

Current 100K+ Welcome Offers – An Embarrassment of Riches. The arms race surrounding credit card welcome offers continues to escalate. Credit card earning on bonus category multipliers has gradually grown, but welcome offers are trying to steal the spotlight. This happens periodically. Years ago, everyone lost it when Chase provided a 100k point welcome offer on the Sapphire Reserve. Indeed, banks are betting that consumers won’t be able to withstand the urge of pursuing those three digit offers. That’s great for points fans, but as Uncle Ben told Peter Parker, with great power comes great responsibility. Today, I’m compiling all of the current welcome offers of 100k points or higher. Hopefully, this helps many of you in assessing your potential next moves and planning accordingly. Let’s dig in.