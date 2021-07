Hermitage Farmers’ market Featuring Local Growers and Artisans provides an opportunity to farmers and artisans in the region to sell what they produce. The Market desires to encourage relationships between producer and consumer and to limit the distance food and goods travel from farm to table. It is the intent of the Market to provide a space for community as well as excellent local products. Date: July 9th thru October 8th Time: 3pm - 6pm Where: 740 N Hermitage Rd Please follow us on Facebook @hermitagepa for more information including weekly vendor information and cancellations.