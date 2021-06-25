Justice Department suing Georgia over state’s new voting laws
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Justice Department is suing Georgia over the state’s voting laws. Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the lawsuit Friday morning. “Our complaint alleges that recent changes to Georgia election laws were enacted with the purpose of denying or abridging the right of Black Georgians to vote on account of their race or color in violation of section two of the Voting Rights Act,” said Garland at a DOJ briefing.www.news5cleveland.com