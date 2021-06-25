Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Designers & Collections

How Do You Say Upcycle in Italian? Meet 3 of Milan’s Promising Young Sustainable Designers

By Tiziana Cardin i
Posted by 
Vogue Magazine
Vogue Magazine
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The sustainability landscape is getting more crowded with every passing fashion week. A growing wave of young designers are on the front line, working with conviction on variously orchestrated responsible projects. In Milan, the Camera della Moda is very much involved in multiple programs—partnerships, sponsorships and funding initiatives have been activated to promote and support the launch of collections based on a variety of sustainable practices. Giving budding young talents visibility is obviously at the top of the agenda.

www.vogue.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Vogue Magazine

Vogue Magazine

6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
999K+
Views
ABOUT

Vogue places fashion in the context of culture and the world we live in—how we dress, live and socialize; what we eat, listen to and watch; who leads and inspires us. Vogue immerses itself in fashion, always leading readers to what will happen next. Thought-provoking, relevant and always influential, Vogue defines the culture of fashion.

 https://www.vogue.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sustainable Fashion#Upcycling#Italian#Milan Men S Fashion Week#Camera#White Sustainable Milano#Sustainable Evolution#Sozzani Tazzoli Milano#The Camera Della Moda#Milanese#Japanese#Chinese#Kobf#Sierra Leone
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
Place
Europe
News Break
Fashion Show
News Break
Fashion
Country
Portugal
News Break
Designers & Collections
Related
Designers & Collectionscreativeboom.com

A look at how the Design Museum's Sneakers Unboxed exhibition was designed

Sneakers Unboxed: Studio To Street opened at the Design Museum on 18 May and celebrates all facets of the global sneaker phenomenon. The designs were created by two London-based independent studios: InterestingProjects, which handled the 3D design of the exhibition flow and installations, and Studio LP, which took on the 2D design elements, such as signage and infographics. Puck Studio designed the graphics for the show.
Designdesignboom.com

carlo ratti's floating spheres will show how much trees store CO2 at milan design week

‘natural capital’ by energy company eni and international design and innovation office CRA-carlo ratti associati, aims to be one of the largest data visualizations ever produced. it is exhibited at the upcoming milan design week in september 2021 as part of INTERNI’s ‘creative connections’ exhibition. the installation is located in the brera botanical garden in milan, italy, and aims to portray the role that plants play in producing oxygen.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
WWD

Valentino Said to Be Working on Vintage Project

VALENTINO’S VINTAGE NEWS: Valentino is gearing up for its couture collection to be shown in Venice on July 15, but market sources say the Rome-based house is working on another project that will see the light by the end of the year. According to the rumors, Valentino and its creative...
Designers & CollectionsVogue Magazine

Phoebe Philo, Fashion’s Quiet Revolutionary, Is Launching a New Eponymous Label

After a week of couture debuts, comes this news: Phoebe Philo is launching a new brand under her own name. LVMH, her home during her Céline years, has made a minority investment. First reported in the Business of Fashion but long rumored about, especially in the wake of her appearance on the ANDAM Fashion Jury on July 1, today’s announcement is set to shake fashion out of its pandemic torpor.
TravelTravelPulse

The Travel Industry’s Newest Sustainable Itineraries Designed To Help the Planet

Sustainable travel is hardly a new concept in the industry. Even pre-pandemic, leading travel companies were increasingly incorporating attempts to tread more lightly when exploring host destinations, while also aiming to strengthen the benefits local communities and cultures received from visitors. The pandemic, however, laid brutally bare just how much more needed to be done with regard to protecting the planet and a year of COVID-19 lockdown allowed for a great deal of introspection within the travel industry and among its leaders. Now, as the world reopens, travel companies and tour operators are announcing a variety of innovative and intriguing itineraries, many designed to take sustainability and destination regeneration to the next level. Here are some of the newest or most notable itineraries that showcase an increased focus on taking care of the planet and supporting destinations and local cultures.
Designers & CollectionsHarper's Bazaar

Bethany Williams unveils her first ever public artwork

Today, the sustainable fashion designer Bethany Williams has unveiled her first ever public artwork. The installation, a series of bold flags stretched across the roofs of London's Coal Drops Yard, is entitled 'All Our Stories' and serves as continuation of her acclaimed fashion collection, which debuted at London Fashion Week this year.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Forbes

Paris Haute Couture Returns To Pre-Pandemic Rituals As Delta Variant Looms

Paris signaled it’s open for business once again. If the Paris men's fashion week in late June was the appetizer, the Haute Couture that wrapped officially on Saturday was the entrée. Not quite up to the crowds that it usually draws due to travel restrictions for citizens living in Asian countries such as China and Frances' restrictions on travelers from Russia, Brazil, India, and more, it was still a bustling week. Mainly it was attended by French and Americans, with a smattering of other Europeans and Brits willing to quarantine once they head back across the channel. Ironically, on opening day, July 5th, the French Health Minister Olivier Veran cautioned of the fourth wave of Covid-19 as soon as late July as case numbers accelerate thanks to the pesky Delta variant.
DesignInhabitat.com

eVolo’s 2021 Skyscraper Competition winners focus on sustainable urban design

The winners of the 2021 Skyscraper Competition organized by eVolo Magazine have been announced. The awards, granted annually since the beginning of the competition in 2006, are based on exceptional innovative plans in skyscraper design. The Skyscraper Competition is a top-bar award for high-rise design and represents forward thinking in...
Designers & CollectionsTrendHunter.com

Top 30 Luxury Fashion Trends in July

These July 2021 luxury fashion designs are pushing the boundaries of apparel. A focus on creativity and the digitalization of fashion is notable among these product innovations. From edible designer handbags to digital ready-to-wear fashion, luxury designers incorporate various experimental elements into their work. For example, the famous fashion brand,...
Beauty & Fashionfashionista.com

Must Read: Bergdorf Goodman Expands Beauty Offering, the Resurgence of Y2K Fashion Trends

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Friday. On Friday, Bergdorf Goodman introduced an overhauled version of its beauty department. Per James Manso of WWD, "The retailer will be launching a new beauty edit centered around new innovations in beauty, ranging from technologically advanced products to those with natural ingredients. Dubbed the BG Beauty Edit, the new curation will live both in brick-and-mortar and online." Bergdorf Goodman is also set to launch a "Men's Self-Care Shop" stocked with grooming products on Aug. 18. {WWD}
Designers & CollectionsVice

Kim Jones feather-light Fendi couture collection is an ode to Roman glamour

How do you make couture resonate for a digital audience? Put the biggest supermodels in even bigger ball gowns, according to Kim Jones! The British designer showed his second Fendi haute couture collection through a special film directed by Luca Guadagnino, and starring none other than the world’s most recognisable faces in gowns designed to grab your attention. Kim is perhaps one of the most savvy designers on the planet (case in point: his recent Travis Scott collab), so he knows that haute couture needs to go big or go home. Although, technically he did both, with the collection set under the arches of Fendi HQ in Rome.
Designers & Collectionsktep.org

Paris Fashion Week Returns, Making The Case For In-Person Haute Couture

For over a year and a half, the global fashion industry — and haute couture in particular — has struggled without live fashion and film red carpet events. This week, haute couture designers gathered in Paris to show their new collections. Designers, buyers and the international press assembled to see the 33 brands showing their collections on the runway.
Detroit, MIMetroTimes

20 fashion brands and designers with Detroit roots

This October, luxury fashion brand Bottega Veneta will display its spring 2022 collection in Detroit. In the meantime, here are some brands and designers that are rooted in the Motor City. Detroit’s fashion scene has made its mark on fashion around the world, and these brands and designers have helped contribute to it.
Los Angeles, CAlacucinaitaliana.com

Meet the Italian Mixologist Behind Some of LA’s Best Cocktails

Vincenzo Marianella is perhaps best known for Copa d’Oro, the stylish cocktail bar he ran near Santa Monica’s Third Street Promenade that closed in early 2019 after a decade in business. He was also the opening bartender at Hollywood fine dining destination Providence and worked at the exclusive Doheny in Downtown Los Angeles before founding MyMixology. With his company, he’s consulted on programs including SHOREbar and Fia in Santa Monica and currently runs Forma’s inspired cocktail program in Venice.

Comments / 0

Community Policy