How Do You Say Upcycle in Italian? Meet 3 of Milan’s Promising Young Sustainable Designers

Sustainable travel is hardly a new concept in the industry. Even pre-pandemic, leading travel companies were increasingly incorporating attempts to tread more lightly when exploring host destinations, while also aiming to strengthen the benefits local communities and cultures received from visitors. The pandemic, however, laid brutally bare just how much more needed to be done with regard to protecting the planet and a year of COVID-19 lockdown allowed for a great deal of introspection within the travel industry and among its leaders. Now, as the world reopens, travel companies and tour operators are announcing a variety of innovative and intriguing itineraries, many designed to take sustainability and destination regeneration to the next level. Here are some of the newest or most notable itineraries that showcase an increased focus on taking care of the planet and supporting destinations and local cultures.