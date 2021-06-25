Sony WF-1000XM4 vs Bose QuietComfort Earbuds: which are better?

Rising demand of game consoles and in-game purchases have helped the video game industry generate unprecedented growth amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Furthermore, we think their efforts in building next-generation product portfolios by collaborating with leading companies should keep both ATVI and NTDOY in the forefront of the video gaming revolution. But let’s find out which of these stocks is a better buy now. Read on.Activision Blizzard, Inc., (NASDAQ:ATVI) in Santa Monica, Calif., is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services across various gaming platforms, through subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.