Sony WF-1000XM4 vs Bose QuietComfort Earbuds: which are better?

Bose is at the top of the heap when it comes to audio, producing some of the best -- and some of CNET's favorite -- headphones. All that engineering comes at a premium price, however, so we're always on the hunt for a sale, and right now the QuietComfort 35 Series II are down around the lowest price we've ever seen. You can grab a pair of these black 'phones for just $189, a full $110 off the normal price.