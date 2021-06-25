Developer unveils design for new Back Bay tower

The new developer of a long-planned Back Bay office tower has unveiled its design for what would be a striking addition to the neighborhood’s high-rise district. Skanska USA this week submitted updated plans for a 390-foot building at 380 Stuart St., with office space above retail and restaurants on its ground floor. It provided a first glimpse of a glass-covered, rounded structure with a stack of offset segments that create several wide terraces jutting out to the building’s corners.