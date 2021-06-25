Thursday rains strike again, cancel Wausau Noon Optimist Kids Night

State Park Speedway

WAUSAU, Wis. (June 24) – Thursday night’s races at State Park Speedway including Wausau Noon Optimist Club Kids Night and the Dave Lashua Memorial have been postponed due to rain falling and forecast in the Wausau area.

With rain starting to fall and updated forecasts predicting rain to continue for several hours, the call was made just before 5 p.m. to postpone the show. Kids Night, including the kids’ bike races, will be rescheduled for a later date in the season.

Thursday’s weather marks the fifth straight race in five nights this season to be affected by rain, and the first race night to be completely postponed before time trials or any racing took place.

Racing continues at State Park Speedway next Thursday, July 1, with fireworks scheduled after a race program that includes Auto Select Super Late Models presented by C-Tech, Advance Auto Parts Pure Stocks, Snap-on Mini Mods and Rockstar Energy Drink Mini Stocks. Fred Mueller Qualifying will begin at 6 p.m. with racing to follow at 7 p.m.