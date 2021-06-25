Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wausau, WI

Thursday rains strike again, cancel Wausau Noon Optimist Kids Night

By Shereen Siewert
Posted by 
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WCQVQ_0afACMYU00
State Park Speedway

WAUSAU, Wis. (June 24) – Thursday night’s races at State Park Speedway including Wausau Noon Optimist Club Kids Night and the Dave Lashua Memorial have been postponed due to rain falling and forecast in the Wausau area.

With rain starting to fall and updated forecasts predicting rain to continue for several hours, the call was made just before 5 p.m. to postpone the show. Kids Night, including the kids’ bike races, will be rescheduled for a later date in the season.

Thursday’s weather marks the fifth straight race in five nights this season to be affected by rain, and the first race night to be completely postponed before time trials or any racing took place.

Racing continues at State Park Speedway next Thursday, July 1, with fireworks scheduled after a race program that includes Auto Select Super Late Models presented by C-Tech, Advance Auto Parts Pure Stocks, Snap-on Mini Mods and Rockstar Energy Drink Mini Stocks. Fred Mueller Qualifying will begin at 6 p.m. with racing to follow at 7 p.m.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
WausauPilot

WausauPilot

Wausau, WI
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 https://www.wausaupilotandreview.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Wausau, WI
Sports
City
Wausau, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Club Kids#C Tech
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Sports
Related
Wausau, WIPosted by
WausauPilot

A return to summer festivals on ‘Route 51’

WAUSAU – Wisconsin is host to dozens of festivals throughout the summer months as residents celebrate their heritage, favorite foods and music. With COVID-19 vaccination rates edging up and cases declining, Wisconsinites are eager to celebrate together once again. But where to start? At 10 a.m. today, July 9, “Route 51” host Shereen Siewert welcomes Wisconsin Department of Tourism Acting Secretary Anne Sayers to the show for tips on the best picks for summer festival fun.
Kokomo, INPosted by
WausauPilot

Woodchucks blank Jackrabbits to earn split

KOKOMO, IN – The Wisconsin Woodchucks (22-16) earned their first win of the second half Friday with a 5-0 shutout of the Kokomo Jackrabbits (23-17). After escaping a bases-loaded jam in the first inning, Tyler Hoeft (4-1) cruised through six scoreless frames. He allowed just three hits and two walks while tallying five strikeouts.
Mankato, MNPosted by
WausauPilot

Northwoods League announces 2021 All-Star selections

Rochester, Minn. — The Northwoods League has announced the rosters for the 2021 Northwoods League All-Star Game, which will be played on Tuesday, July 20 at 7:05 p.m. (CST) at ISG Field in Mankato, Minnesota. In the Great Lakes Division, the Kenosha Kingfish have five players on the roster. Kenosha...
Wausau, WIPosted by
WausauPilot

Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Wausau, Marathon County

A severe thunderstorm watch was issued Tuesday for Wausau and Marathon County in advance of approaching storms. Thirteen counties are affected. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected this afternoon through tonight with a watch in place until 10 p.m. Weather officials caution residents to keep an eye on the the...
Elkhart Lake, WIPosted by
WausauPilot

IndyCar, Road America agree to multi-year extension

ELKHART LAKE, Wis. (AP) — IndyCar plans to keep making stops at Road America, announcing a multi-year extension Tuesday that keeps the Wisconsin road course on the annual schedule of the open-wheel racing series. IndyCar began racing at Road America in 1982 and has made annual stops there since 2016....

Comments / 0

Community Policy