Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

CNN correspondent: Bacot 'lived an absolute nightmare'

Elko Daily Free Press
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Frenchwoman who has admitted to killing her abusive husband fainted with apparent shock and relief in court after hearing the sentence sought against her by prosecutors. The prosecution has asked for a sentence of five years in prison for Valérie Bacot, with four years of the term suspended, a lawyer for the accused said. If confirmed, Bacot would walk free, as she has already spent a year in detention, the lawyer, Nathalie Tomasini, explained to French media. CNN's Cyril Vanier reports.

elkodaily.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cnn#Cnn#Frenchwoman
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
AccidentsKokomo Perspective

CNN correspondent describes moment of Dubai explosion

An explosion was heard and felt in Dubai as a large fire ripped through its Jebel Ali port which authorities said broke out in a ship's container anchored at the port. Authorities said there have been no deaths or injuries and that the fire is under control. CNN's Eleni Giokos has more.
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Dalia Durán’s lawyer affirms that she is not well psychologically: “John Kelvin was taking advantage of that”

“Dalia He sent me a message on WhatsApp saying he needed help (yesterday morning) and he sends me a picture with his face beaten and said John had hurt her. I immediately went to his house, security told me that I could not enter, so I went to the San Miguel police station to ask for help. We arrived with the police, we entered and Dalia asked me to leave it like that, that everything was fine. The policemen told her that if she didn’t open the door they would break it, she opened it, we saw her and her face was swollen, red, with bruises ”, said the lawyer to the Trome newspaper.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

We're beginning to see the real Kamala Harris

(CNN) — A few weeks ago, a meeting was not going well. My business partner had just shut down a room of wealthy, powerful White men. No easy feat. "That is not what I do," she said to a client. "You need to go sit down with that question." In other words, do not ask me silly questions.
POTUSMSNBC

Trump deposition? 45 braces as Trump Org case takes twist

Trump's legal woes are skyrocketing. His lawyers promoting litigation to overturn the election now face sanctions hearings in Michigan for making false claims in court filings. Trump also plans to sit for a deposition in his social media lawsuit as the criminal probe into his namesake company continues. Dr. Jason Johnson is joined by former federal prosecutor Joyce Vance to discuss the legal storm Trump faces.
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Tucker Carlson says congresswoman and registered nurse Cori Bush is ‘too stupid’ to hold a real job

Tucker Carlson has sparked criticism after he claimed that congresswoman Cori Bush, who formerly worked as a registered nurse, was “too stupid” to hold a real job.The attack came on Mr Carlson’s Fox News show on Tuesday following the Fourth of July celebrations.On the holiday, Ms Bush, a Black representative for Missouri, tweeted that, “When they say that the 4th of July is about American freedom, remember this: the freedom they’re referring to is for white people.”She added: “This land is stolen land and Black people still aren’t free.”The statement instantly sparked backlash from conservative politicians and commentators, like...
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

Derek Chauvin breaks silence to claim he has information to give ‘peace of mind’ at sentencing for George Floyd murder

Derek Chauvin has broken his silence to claim he has information to give “peace of mind” to the family of George Floyd – as he was sentenced for his murder.In briefs comments to the court shortly before he was sentenced to twenty-two-and-a-half years in jail, the former Minneapolis police officer convicted earlier this year, said he wanted to offer his condolences to the victims’s family.“I want to give my condolences to the Floyd family,” he said.He added: “There is going to be some other information in the future that would be of interest and I hope that things will...
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

Police admit biracial teen who was tased and locked up for ten days for visiting his girlfriend did nothing wrong

Florida prosecutors will not go ahead with charges against a biracial 16-year-old boy who was tasered outside of his girlfriend’s house. Last month, surveillance footage showed Jack Rodeman being tasered by a police officer from the Florida Highway Patrol as he stood outside his girlfriend’s Fort Myers house waiting t be let in on 16 June. He was also held in a juvenile detention facility for ten days. Mr Rodeman had arranged to meet his girlfriend at the house, however, police officer George Smyrious believed he was a burglar as he had made a short cut through the property’s...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Matt Damon: Research for Trump supporter role 'eye-opening'

Matt Damon says the research he did for his role as an oil rig worker and Trump supporter in the upcoming movie “Stillwater” was “eye-opening.”. In the movie, Damon plays an oil rig worker from Oklahoma who travels to Marseille, France, to help his daughter, who is in prison for the murder of her roommate. The story parallels that of Amanda Knox, an American student who was convicted and later acquitted of killing a British student in Italy.
POTUSMSNBC

Trump family drama: 45 facing criminal probe as Ivanka dodges Cohen

Citizen Donald Trump announced what he calls a class action lawsuit against Facebook, Twitter, and Google, alleging he has been "wrongfully censored." While legal experts don't think the suit will hold up, Trump is already fundraising off of the lawsuit. Dr. Jason Johnson is joined by NYU law professor Melissa Murray and The Nation's Joan Walsh to discuss why the suit is likely just for show and the latest in the Trump Organization criminal probe.
New York City, NYPosted by
Fox News

Robert Durst caught wife with Jill Biden's ex shortly before she vanished: 'I'm the missing link'

First lady Jill Biden's ex-husband, Bill Stevenson, said in an interview this week that he may be "the missing link" in the decades-old mystery case involving Kathie Durst. Numerous books, as well as a Lifetime movie and an HBO docuseries, have documented the ongoing mystery of Kathleen "Kathie" Durst's 1982 disappearance and speculation that her husband, New York real estate tycoon Robert Durst, 78, is involved.
Virginia StatePosted by
Fox News

Virginia woman recounts 'massive brain bleed' from COVID vaccine, as Fauci tells hesitant folks 'Get over it'

A Virginia woman recounted a near-death experience following her second coronavirus vaccine injection that has left the left side of her body gravely and permanently wounded. Barbara Orandello told "The Ingraham Angle" she was rushed to two different hospitals only 18 hours after receiving the second installment of her vaccine, underwent an emergency craniotomy, and returned home to very limited use of her left side and reduced vision in both eyes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy