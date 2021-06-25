Cancel
Driver employment market may be improving amid ‘historic’ pay increases

By Todd Maiden
freightwaves.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDriver recruitment and retention remains the top priority throughout the trucking industry. Estimates suggest more than 200,000 qualified CDL holders are no longer operating due to headwinds created by the pandemic as well as increased compliance with the Drug & Alcohol Clearinghouse. Diminished driver school graduation rates, early retirements and more than 75,000 violations recorded by the clearinghouse are just some of the catalysts for the reductions in the industry’s driver pool.

