Driver employment market may be improving amid ‘historic’ pay increases

The Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic highlighted a number of underlying issues with America’s supply chains, but perhaps the clearest was the fragility of the food supply. Problems in America’s supply chain spell problems for food supply, leading to waste. If buyers or logistic providers are unavailable when a processing plant has produce ready for transport, they may be forced to dispose of food rather than risk it spoiling. We are in the midst of an unprecedented supply chain malfunction. As the food supply chain became more globalized in recent years with countries relying on one another through a more intricate and interconnected network, the imbalance caused by the pandemic shone a direct light on the immediate need to correct this antiquated process.