Uncovering Curiosities: Eran Creevy’s WELCOME TO THE PUNCH
Welcome To The Punch is a stylish 2013 British action-thriller, featuring the impressive one-two punch combo of James McAvoy and Mark Strong in the lead roles. For many years I’ve wondered why the British film industry never tried to deliver slick and stylish action films to match its US counterparts. Everything had to be so grim and gritty, so realistic. It would appear that writer/director Eran Creevy felt the same way, because Welcome To The Punch must be one of the best looking British films in years.www.moviesinfocus.com