Many people would almost do anything to get on television, especially one of the many reality shows which air around the world and allow regular folks to become famous, even if that fame is only short-lived. But, being on TV (as nearly any actor could tell us) is sometimes not all it seems to be, because with that massively increased exposure it can also make one very aware of how they look to the now millions of people watching them. Well, one Love Island star recently admitted to having a friend "fat shame" her in order to make sure she was skinny enough for the show.