Styria W Series: Powell takes maiden pole ahead of Moore

By Megan White
Motorsport.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Brit, who finished third in the championship in 2019, set a 1m28.964s in her Racing X sponsored machine to top the timesheet at the Red Bull Ring. It was her first pole in the series, which took 2020 off amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Powell took podiums at each of the four races she finished last season, with her maiden win coming at the season finale at Brands Hatch.

