Black bean burger from Wendy’s features other ‘awesome ingredients’

By Jeff Gelski
bakingbusiness.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDUBLIN, OHIO — The Wendy's Co. calls its new creation the spicy black bean burger, but the supporting cast is noteworthy as well. “We were able to incorporate a ton of awesome ingredients into the patty itself,” said Eryn Bennett, manager, culinary and production innovation for Dublin-based Wendy’s, in a June 24 virtual presentation. “Of course, there are black beans in there. We have chickpeas. There is brown rice, carrots, corn, green and red bell peppers, you name it. It’s just chockful of awesome veggies.”

