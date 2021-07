I tried to incorporate the eras. I considered the era, the teams they played with (if I considered just numbers, Etienne wins easily), and the stats. Putting the team on their back also gets some bonus points. Allen played in a tough time (but keep in mind some of the others played in tougher times like Cone). He had good stats. But he played on some great Clemson teams with NFL caliber offensive lines. Despite playing with that kind of talent, his numbers don't match up with a lot of the others. Still great, but I can't put him higher based on hypothetical talent.