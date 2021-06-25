Cancel
Woodbridge Township, NJ

Central Jersey Driver Trapped, Hospitalized After Route 9 Crash

By Jon Craig
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 16 days ago
Woodbridge Police Photo Credit: WoodBridge Police Department

A motorist was hospitalized after a rush-hour crash in Central Jersey, authorities said.

The crash occurred shortly before 8 a.m. on Route 9 in Woodbridge Township, initial reports said.

The driver was pinned and needed extensive help from firefighters to be freed from the vehicle, according to an unconfirmed report.

The unidentified victim was taken to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick, reports said.

No other details were immediately available.

Westport, CT
