Triscuit transparency: Consumers may follow journey of product’s creation on phone

By Jeff Gelski
bakingbusiness.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO — Mondelez International, Inc. has set up a consumer-centric supply chain transparency pilot program, the company’s first of its kind in North America, for the Triscuit brand. The program allows consumers to follow the journey of winter wheat from a cooperative of farmers’ fields in the thumb of Michigan to where Triscuits are made.

