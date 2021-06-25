Wild About Bread debuts bread baking kits for instore bakeries
SOUTHLAKE, TEXAS — Wild About Bread Home Baked Bread Made Simple is now available at select Kroger stores in Texas. "Consumer demand for simple solutions for making bread at home has increased significantly in the last 16 months and shows no signs of slowing," said Chris Harlander, general manager for Wild About Bread, owned by Rä Foods LLC. "We are excited Kroger is offering our Home Baked Bread Made Simple in stores in Texas, making this simple bread-making process available to their loyal consumers."www.bakingbusiness.com