Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 6/12/21: R.J. Graham Plumbing’s Owner and President Steve Suarez joins the program to talk about why wax rings are the way to go. Listen in as Steve explains why other options are inferior to the wax ring itself. To learn more about what services R.J. Graham Plumbing offers go to rjgrahamplumbing.com or call them at 1-708-743-7426.