What is the pink economy or pink money? Meet this powerful market that is in full growth

New guidance will be issued by the government telling the public they are “expected” to wear face coverings in indoor enclosed places, the vaccines minister has said.Nadhim Zahawi also said he was “confident” the government would ease almost all legal restrictions on 19 July — despite surging cases of the virus and concerns expressed by scientists.Speaking on Sky News, he said: “It’s important we remain cautious and careful. The guidelines that we’ll set out tomorrow will demonstrate that, including guidelines that people are expected to wear a mask in indoor enclosed spaces, and of course remain vigilant.”While the guidance...