Granby Ranch chef wins industry award

It’s hard to believe it took almost 1.5 years of living in San Francisco for me to make it to Lake Tahoe. I’m actually quite embarrassed it took so long but it was definitely worth the wait. I was lucky enough to have a perfect excuse for a June Tahoe Visit. A belated Mother’s Day visit from my Mom. After looking into the Hotel options in Lake Tahoe I immediately decided on staying at The Ritz-Carlton North Tahoe (Truckee). Their property is in North Tahoe, about 3.5 hours from San Francisco and is beautiful. It was 2009 so is in excellent condition and both the facilities and the service was spectacular.It’s hard to believe it took almost 1.5 years of living in San Francisco for me to make it to Lake Tahoe. I’m actually quite embarrassed it took so long but it was definitely worth the wait. I was lucky enough to have a perfect excuse for a June Tahoe Visit. A belated Mother’s Day visit from my Mom. After looking into the Hotel options in Lake Tahoe I immediately decided on staying with the Ritz-Carlton. Their property is in North Tahoe, about 3.5 hours from San Francisco and is beautiful. It was built in 2009 so is in excellent condition and both the facilities and the service was spectacular.