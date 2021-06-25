Rip Van adds gluten-free stroopwafel
BROOKLYN, NY. — Rip Van Inc., a maker of stroopwafel snacks, is debuting certified gluten-free wafel cookies. Available in Dutch Caramel & Vanilla and Snickerdoodle flavors, the cookies are made with chicory root fiber, rice flour, sustainably sourced palm oil, cane sugar, butter, eggs, tapioca starch, potato starch, brown rice syrup, chickpea flour, soy flour and monk fruit extract. Each cookie contains 140 calories, 8 grams of fiber, 6 grams of sugar and 15 grams of net carbs.www.bakingbusiness.com