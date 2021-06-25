Rip Van adds gluten-free stroopwafel

There's a reason why recipes go viral on TikTok: they're easy, fun to make, and delicious. These "pasta chips" live up to the hype. The trick here is turning cooked pasta noodles into crunchy 'chips' in an air fryer or a pan and then seasoning them with cheesy, garlic and spices and dipping them (like a chip) into a creamy sauce. Influencers and food bloggers are showing us how to upgrade our pasta habit with this easy, quick, delicious recipe that takes less than thirty minutes to make and one second to know that this recipe is a winner.