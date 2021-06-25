Cancel
Video Games

Monster Hunter Stories 2: July 2 stream to feature trailer, gameplay, more

By Andrew Rockett
Nintendo Enthusiast
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMonster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin is getting closer and closer, and promotion for the title has taken off. You can sink your teeth into a lengthy demo that recently went live on the eShop, watch the opening cinematic, and just learn a whole bunch about how the series works in a turn-based RPG format. Now, we have got one more promo event to look forward to: a Twitch stream on July 2, just unveiled by the official series Twitter account.

