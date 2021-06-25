Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Manny The Movie Guy Reviews “F9” & “The Ice Road”

nbcpalmsprings.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s a battle for action supremacy in Hollywood this weekend. In theaters, there’s “F9,” the ninth installment of the “Fast and Furious” franchise. And on Netflix, “The Ice Road” starring our favorite action hero, Liam Neeson.” Which one is worth your time and money? Take a look at my pick of the week. To see my complete “The Ice Road” interviews, click here.

nbcpalmsprings.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liam Neeson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ice Road#Fast And Furious
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Netflix
Related
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

An Awesome Ben Affleck Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

Ben Affleck initially shot to mainstream prominence after winning an Academy Award for writing Good Will Hunting alongside childhood best friend Matt Damon. While the latter sought out more challenging roles and decided to test him self as an actor in the years afterward, the former quickly became a major movie star.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

One Of Tom Hanks’ Best Movies Is Blowing Up On Netflix

Paul Greengrass has a lot to answer for, with mid-2000s action cinema developing an obsession with the shaky cam techniques he utilized phenomenally after replacing Doug Liman at the helm of The Bourne Supremacy. It lent the proceedings an air of urgency and atmosphere, but a Best Director nomination for his subsequent directorial effort United 93 showed that his signature visual style worked just as well in the realm of the nail-biting true-life dramatic thriller.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

A Terrible Horror Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

On the big screen at least, horror can always typically be relied on to post a strong opening weekend. It doesn’t matter in the slightest what the critics say, audiences are never going to grow tired of that visceral thrill that comes with being scared out of your seat, which is why so many widely-panned titles often pull in big numbers before fading from memory in no time at all.
MoviesThrillist

The Terrifying New 'Candyman' Trailer Will Make You Want to NOT Say His Name

If the mere act of saying one word a few times summons a terrifying killer with a hook for a hand, you probably want to quit saying that word. There are so many other words to say! And, yet, the characters in the trailer for Nia DaCosta new Candyman movie simply cannot get enough of saying the guy's name. Go ahead and try it yourself: Candyman, Candyman, Candyman, Candyman, Candyman. OK, fine, it's a little infectious. But, at least in the world of the movie, it'll probably get you killed.
TV & VideosPosted by
BGR.com

Everyone’s binge-watching this raunchy new Netflix comedy right now

For anyone in the US who’s been going through Schitt’s Creek withdrawals and could use a hilarious new comedy from our neighbor to the north, especially as an antidote of sorts to the pandemic and all kinds of other negative news in the world right now, rejoice — Netflix has you covered, in the form of a raunchy sitcom from Catherine Reitman. Season 5 of her show Workin’ Moms just got added to Netflix in the US a few days ago, and already it’s one of the most-watched Netflix shows, having rocketed up the streamer’s ranks of what’s popular across the...
TV & VideosHuffingtonPost

The Most Popular Movies On Netflix Right Now Besides 'The Ice Road'

“The Ice Road” is the most popular movie on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system. Liam Neeson stars in this this film about an ice road trucker who must lead a dangerous rescue mission to save trapped miners in northern Canada. The action thriller debuted on June 25 on Netflix in the U.S. and on Amazon Prime Video in the U.K.
TV & Videospurewow.com

This Terrifying New Movie Is Already Ranked #1 on Netflix After Only 4 Days

We’re majorly spooked by Netflix’s all-new slasher film (in the best way possible). Fear Street Part One: 1994—which is the first installment in the highly anticipated trilogy—recently premiered on the streaming service, and it’s already claimed a spot on Netflix’s list of most-watched movies. In the trailer, we’re introduced to...
MoviesMovieWeb

Jason Momoa & The Rock Tried to Make a Movie Together Once, and It Might Still Happen

Aquaman star Jason Momoa is very hopeful that he will one day be able to team-up with fellow Hollywood behemoth and Black Adam star, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson for what would surely be the pinnacle of action movie duos. While the pair have yet to come face-to-face on screen, which Momoa blames on their respective busy schedules, the actor certainly thinks it will happen eventually. Which begs the question, is the big screen even big enough to fit both men at once?
MoviesHBO Watch

HBOWatch Movie Review: “In the Heights”

Lin Manuel-Miranda has some kind of talent, I have to say. Being a toddler teacher, I’m well familiar with the Moana soundtrack and can appreciate Lin’s ability to turn a phrase. When Hamilton hit it big and all my friends were seeing it on stage, I was curious. It hit Disney+ and I could easily see how this show got huge. What I didn’t realize at the time was that Hamilton wasn’t his first show. In fact, In the Heights made it big and got optioned for film ages ago. But after getting passed over and then switching hands, it finally landed and aired over 12 years later. In the Heights will solidify Lin’s talent even more, because there’s a passion present, seen less in his other works. It offers a connection to his own history and a desire to share it with the world. The movie, right now at least, is in cinemas and on the full version of HBO Max (for a limited time). Without further ado, let’s discuss In the Heights.
Des Moines, IAKCCI.com

Movie Review: 'The Tomorrow War'

DES MOINES, Iowa — Animation directors who transition to live action have had mixed results, for sure. While more difficult back in the Hollywood heyday, it would seem an easier career move today because of the prevalence CGI has in most movies, especially blockbusters. Yet, for every Tim Burton, Brad...
Moviesspoilertv.com

MOVIES: F9 - Review

Justin Lin, director of the best film (Fast Five) in this now 10 strong (with at least two more movies on the way as things stand) is back for another go at the long-running franchise that has been going strong for almost two decades. F9 is the latest in an attempt at escalation for the series which really feels like there’s no chance of it slowing down any time soon, bringing back veteran Han played by the legendary Sung Kang. Taking place after Han was killed off in Furious 7 and Tokyo Drift (don’t ask), the film brings him back with gutso whilst making things personal for Dominic Torretto and his gang of street racing super-spies – Han is not the only ghost from the past, and F9 stays true to the core theme that has made the best films in the franchise work as well as they have done: “family”.
Des Moines, IAKCCI.com

Movie Review: 'No Sudden Move'

DES MOINES, Iowa — One of my favorite genres is film noir. There's nothing like sitting down on a gloomy day, popping in a classic noir and bathing in the cool shadows, dark motives and shady characters. Thusly, I also love those films considered neo-noir, titles likePoint Blank, The Long Goodbye or Reservoir Dogs, ones that wear the influence of the classics fully on their sleeves. The latest to fall into this subgenre is No Sudden Move.
MoviesA.V. Club

Yep, it looks like Vin Diesel and F9 have saved the movies

Vin Diesel pledged to save movie theaters back in April, starring in a melodramatic F9 promotional video about the power of the movies and how there’s nothing like sitting in a theater with other people as the lights go down and some ridiculous Fast And Furious bullshit starts to happen, eventually landing on the idea that “nobody does a comeback like the movies.” It was a little much, to be honest, but also that’s Vin Diesel’s whole vibe, and you know what? The old bastard pulled it off. Vin Diesel saved the movies.
TV & VideosPosted by
Distractify

'Ice Road Truckers' Stars Understand the Experiences in Netflix's 'Ice Road'

The Netflix movie The Ice Road might not be based on a true story, but anyone who has ever watched the show Ice Road Truckers knows that the situations depicted in the film seem scary similar to the real-life ones. So when Ice Road Truckers stars Todd Dewey and Lisa Kelly filmed their reactions to the movie and commented on how realistic some parts are, it came as little surprise to fans.
Moviesdistrictchronicles.com

The Ice Road Liam Neeson’s New Action/Thriller Movie On Netflix Is Making Subscribers Go Wild! – 1h 48m

“The Ice Road on #Netflix is a must-see #movie,” wrote @MoneyCaMAC on Twitter, echoing a sentiment that numerous other Netflix users have in regards to “The Ice Road.” @AnthonyJBurt commented, “Just watched The Ice Road, the new Liam Neeson movie. Absolutely terrible special effects that any film from the 1980s would laugh at, awful acting, stupid story, and rubbish villains. Loved it,” proving that even not-so-great movies can provide an enjoyable viewing experience.
MoviesGamespot

F9 Stars React To Movie's Massive Opening

The Fast and Furious cast has more than a few reasons to celebrate. One being they have the highest opening weekend since 2019, and of course, the recent announcement that Fast 10 parts one and two will start filming in the new year. "I think what feels best is just...
Moviesnny360.com

Review: Liam Neeson keeps on truckin’ in standard issue ‘The Ice Road’

When a crew of miners in northern Manitoba are stuck inside a collapsed diamond mine, their fate is in the hands of one man with a very special set of skills — in this case, driving a big rig across a frozen sheet of ice — in “The Ice Road,” a by-the-numbers thriller with a straight-to-video pedigree.

Comments / 0

Community Policy