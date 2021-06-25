Manny The Movie Guy Reviews “F9” & “The Ice Road”

Lin Manuel-Miranda has some kind of talent, I have to say. Being a toddler teacher, I’m well familiar with the Moana soundtrack and can appreciate Lin’s ability to turn a phrase. When Hamilton hit it big and all my friends were seeing it on stage, I was curious. It hit Disney+ and I could easily see how this show got huge. What I didn’t realize at the time was that Hamilton wasn’t his first show. In fact, In the Heights made it big and got optioned for film ages ago. But after getting passed over and then switching hands, it finally landed and aired over 12 years later. In the Heights will solidify Lin’s talent even more, because there’s a passion present, seen less in his other works. It offers a connection to his own history and a desire to share it with the world. The movie, right now at least, is in cinemas and on the full version of HBO Max (for a limited time). Without further ado, let’s discuss In the Heights.