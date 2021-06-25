Cancel
Apple TV+ Shares Trailer for Musical Comedy Series 'Schmigadoon!' Ahead of July 16 Premiere

By Joe Rossignol
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple today announced the release of the official trailer for the upcoming musical comedy series "Schmigadoon!" ahead of its July 16 premiere on Apple TV+. A parody of iconic Golden Age musicals, Apple says "Schmigadoon!" stars Cecily Strong and Keegan Michael-Key as a couple on a backpacking trip designed to reinvigorate their relationship who discover a magical town living in a 1940s musical. They then learn that they can't leave until they find "true love."

