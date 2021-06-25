Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

'Bosch' Series Finale Closes One Chapter and Smoothly Transitions Into Spinoff

By Mónica Marie Zorrilla
Laredo Morning Times
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Bosch,” Amazon Prime Video’s longest-running series, has finally reached its conclusion— kind of. While one big seven-season-long chapter closes for the abrasive, steadfast and intensive titular Hollywood detective Hieronymous “Harry” Bosch, the disgruntled and now decamped Los Angeles Police Department veteran is headed down a new road. Luckily for fans of the show, this path, to be explored on Amazon IMDB TV’s untitled “Bosch” spinoff, might not diverge too far from what they’re familiar with.

www.lmtonline.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lance Reddick
Person
Michael Connelly
Person
Laurie Holden
Person
Mimi Rogers
Person
Jamie Hector
Person
Madison Lintz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Series Finale#Imdb Tv#The Spinoff#Police Department#Amazon Imdb Tv#Fbi#Lapd#Fabrik Entertainment#Connelly Overmyer#Fabel Entertainment#Variety S Newsletter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Amazon
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Instagram
Related
TV Seriesmxdwn.com

Review: Amazon’s ‘Bosch’ Tackles Inner Demons in Episode One of Series Final Season

Season seven of Amazon’s longest-running original series, Bosch, is now available for streaming and is the final installment of the fan favorite series. This binge-worthy eight-episode season isn’t afraid to get gritty, emotional, and throw in some office humor courtesy of Detective’s Johnson (Troy Evans) and Robert Moore (Gregory Scott Cummins) aka “Crate and Barrel.”
TV SeriesNorristown Times Herald

Titus Welliver Says Goodbye to ‘Bosch’ & Gives Us a Sneak Peek at the Spinoff

[WARNING: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for Bosch Season 7.]. Everybody counts, or nobody counts. That’s the unwavering mantra of Harry Bosch as he relentlessly solves crimes, providing a voice for the voiceless, and often, face for the faceless. The titular homicide detective from the best-selling Michael Connelly novels is played in the Amazon Studios adaptation to perfection by Titus Welliver.
TV Seriesfilm-book.com

The Shield: Series Finale

The Shield, one of the best cop shows ever on television, has come to an end and what a ride the series has been in all its 88 episodes. The Shield was the first flagship series for F/X. The show was responsible for bringing an audience to F/X, a base for the station to build upon and it has with some of the most edgy and compelling TV shows on television. All I can say is wow. (Spoilers below) Detective Vic Mackey (Michael Chiklis) had his reputation and life destroyed in the last episode and he brought down all the remaining members of the Strike Team with him. Many of the storylines in The Shield were brought to a conclusion during the episode but it was Mackey’s storyline that was always the most vibrant and magnetic one to witness. Within the Series Finale, that was no different. Shane kills himself and his family and Ronny is sent to prison for life for no reason. Since Connie was working with the cops and Shane killed himself, Mackey sacrificed Ronnie and exposed every crime the Strike Team had ever committed for absolutely no reason. Mackey could have simply bluffed Shane into believing he had immunity and the Shane would have offed himself.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Power Book IV: Force Creator/Showrunner Departs STARZ Spinoff Series

With production underway on the second season of Power Book II: Ghost and Power Book III: Raising Kanan ready to premiere in a little more than a week, STARZ's "Power" universe doesn't look to be slowing down any time soon- and that's not all. Work is also underway on the Joseph Sikora (Tommy)-starring spinoff Power Book IV: Force, and on Tuesday Deadline Hollywood reported exclusively that series creator, showrunner, and executive producer Robert Munic has departed the project. Reportedly, it was an "amicable" split over creative differences- with production on Power Book IV: Force still expected to wrap in the next few weeks.
TV SeriesMinneapolis Star Tribune

'Bosch' series has yet to make it to broadcast or DVD

Q: Harry Bosch is my all-time favorite detective, but I did not know about the "Bosch" series on Amazon. After a series ends on Amazon, does it ever show up on regular TV such as NBC, CBS, etc.?. A: For the most part, streaming services such as Amazon, Netflix and...
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

BCTV Daily Dispatch 05 July 2021: Bosch Spinoff, Moon Knight & More!

We're gonna rise up. We're gonna kick a little ass. Gonna kick some ass in the USA. Gonna climb a mountain. Gonna sew a flag. Gonna fly on an Eagle. We're gonna kick some butt. We're gonna drive a big truck. We're gonna rule this world. Gonna kick some ass. Gonna rise up. Kick a little ass. Rock, Flag & Eagle… and the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With waves of love and respect to Charlie Day's Charlie Kelly from It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, welcome to your Monday edition of our daily rewind. You know how this goes- we bring you a daily dose of the best things happening across the television landscape as we take a look at what's been hitting your radar in the past 24 hours. This time around, our new faces include Moon Knight stars Oscar Isaac and Ethan Hawke checking in from Hungary, Evil star Mike Colter talking Luke Cage and what could've been, Rick and Morty co-creator Dan Harmon offers his favorite things from the current episode, and Michael Connelly talks IMDb TV's Bosch spinoff. From there, we offer "5 More Things"- a look at the five articles that almost made the cut but still worth your time.
TV SeriesPosted by
Deadline

‘FBI: International’: Luke Kleintank, Heida Reed & Vinessa Vidotto To Star In Spinoff Series On CBS

EXCLUSIVE: Luke Kleintank (The Man in the High Castle), Heida Reed (Poldark) and Vinessa Vidotto (Lucifer) have been tapped as leads of FBI: International, the upcoming third series in Dick Wolf’s hit FBI drama franchise on CBS. It is slated to air as part of an FBI Tuesday lineup and will launch this fall with a three-hour crossover premiere event alongside the mothership FBI and FBI: Most Wanted.
TV SeriesThrillist

How the Ending of 'Bosch' Wraps Up the Series and Sets Up a Spinoff

Amazon's longest-running show closed its last case, but its grizzled star isn't going anywhere. Detective Harry Bosch of the Los Angeles Police Department, played with a weary stillness by handsomely grizzled actor Titus Welliver, keeps a paper sign near his desk that reads, "Get off your ass and go knock on doors." Throughout the show's seven-season run on Amazon, where it started as one of the initial pilots for the fledgling streaming platform back in 2014, viewers would occasionally catch a glimpse of the gruff command, a tough guy version of a self-help poster, in the background of shots that featured the show's hero at his humble cubicle, a location that Bosch often appeared uncomfortable in. As the sign suggests, Bosch's natural state was off his ass and out in the streets.
TV SeriesThrillist

Everything We Know About IMDb TV's 'Bosch' Spinoff

Don't worry: Bosch is coming back to your TV soon. Even after the show that bears his name right there in the title came to a close, Harry Bosch is still on the case. He's just that type of determined, unshakable detective. In February 2020, Amazon announced that Bosch, the long-running cop drama starring Titus Welliver, would end with its seventh season, sending the Bosch faithful into a jazz-record-filled despair at the thought of a world without Bosch. Then, a little more than a year later, it was announced that Welliver (and a handful of other cast members) would return for a Bosch spinoff. There's a lesson here: You can't stop Bosch.
TV SeriesPosted by
Newsweek

What We Know About the 'Bosch' Spin-Off Series

Detective Harry Bosch has solved his final case on Amazon Prime Video, but he'll be back on a rival network for a new spin-off show. The final season of his long-running Los Angeles-based cop show is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video now, but viewers are already wondering when the release date for the Bosch spin-off series will drop.
TV SeriesPopculture

'Lucifer' Actress Joins Major CBS Show

Vinessa Vidotto, who stars as Remiel on Lucifer, will star in the upcoming second FBI spinoff for CBS, FBI: International. The new show will debut this fall on CBS, as part of an all-FBI night. The franchise launched with FBI in 2017 and has quickly expanded with FBI: Most Wanted kicking off in January 2020. FBI and its spinoffs were co-created by Law & Order mastermind Dick Wolf.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Bosch: Michael Connelly Offers Details on IMDb TV Spinoff Series

Bosch, the popular cop show based on Michael Connelly's bestselling novels about LAPD detective Harry Bosch, had its 7th and final season on Amazon Prime, but the Amazon-owned streaming section of IMDb announced it has greenlit a sequel spinoff series. Connelly spoke exclusively to Newsweek to give some details about the spinoff series. Titus Welliver will return as Harry Bosch, now no longer in the LAPD but a private detective, Madison Lintz will also return as his daughter Maddie Bosch, and Mimi Rogers will also reprise her role as the feared attorney Honey Chandler. The new show will focus on the trio as the main cast with new supporting characters in Harry Bosch's new civilian-oriented investigative world. The spin-off series will be a direct sequel to Bosch, set after the events of Season 7, where detective Harry Bosch turns in his badge and becomes a private investigator.
TV Seriescentralrecorder.com

Bosch Season 8: Release Date| The Final Case!

The ongoing season 7 of Amazon’s wildly popular drama ‘Bosch’ that has centered on Detective Harry Bosch’s investigation of an arson case that claimed the life of a 10 year old girl had released on June 25, 2021. As Bosch has continued its steady thrills through all the seasons, it’s difficult for the fans to accept that the saga of Harry Bosch could end, So if you are here to find out whether Season 8 is on the way, here is what we know so far.
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

Good Witch: Cancelled; No Season Eight for Hallmark Channel TV Series

After 13 years of movies and TV show episodes, magic is leaving the town of Middleton. Hallmark Channel has decided to end the Good Witch series so there won’t be an eighth season. The series finale airs on Sunday, July 25th. A fantasy comedy-drama series, Good Witch stars Catherine Bell,...
TV SeriesThe Independent

The seventh and final season of Bosch is a 'suitably great end to a great show'

Binge or Bin host Annabel Nugent praises the ‘suitably great end’ to Prime Video’s Bosch as it reaches its conclusion after seven seasons. Bosch follows the titular homicide detective around his native Los Angeles as he investigates suspicious deaths, doggedly searching for answers with his trademark grizzled demeanour. Annabel adds...
Brooklyn, NYNorristown Times Herald

Which Breakout TV Character Deserves a Spinoff Series? (POLL)

Who says supporting characters aren’t worthy of main character status? With so many popular characters receiving the spinoff or movie treatment — Tony Soprano, Wanda Maximoff, Boba Fett — there are still a few breakout characters we’re waiting to get the spotlight. Below, we’re highlighting some standouts from shows like...

Comments / 0

Community Policy