SEABROOK, N.H. — One person in New Hampshire is dead Tuesday after a Maine woman driving under the influence sideswiped one car, then crossed a median, and hit another head-on. New Hampshire State Police said in a press release that they were able to determine that 66-year-old Sue Sargent of Eliot was driving northbound around 12:10 p.m. when her Subaru drifted to the left and sideswiped a car carrying two adults and one minor. They were not injured.