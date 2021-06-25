Capitol Theatre in Detroit Shoreway set to open in August

Some of Detroit Shoreway's most popular places are reopening for the first time since the pandemic.

Come August, moviegoers will once again be able to see a film in the historic Capitol Theatre located in Cleveland’s Detroit Shoreway neighborhood.

The theatre announced Friday that federal funds from the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant have been approved and it will cover the theater’s $50,000 costs to reopen safely and stay open after a more than year-long hiatus due to the pandemic.

More than $18,000 in donations were collected from the community.

During its closure in 2020, the Capitol Theatre added reclining seats to its two upper theaters. The theater's reopening is tentatively scheduled for August.

Just down the street from the Capitol Theatre, is a hot dog staple and neighborhood hangout hotspot.

After over of year of being closed, The Happy Dog is reopening to the public Friday with limited hours and eventually will resume more normal schedule.

Dave Kraska. Happy Dog in Cleveland

"The response has been so humbling. It’s so incredible how happy it’s making people," said Sean Watterson, of Happy Dog, in response to reopening.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here , and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.