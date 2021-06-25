Cancel
MLB's Vaccinate at the Plate giving Indians fans free tickets

By Danny Cunningham
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
Major League Baseball is getting into the act of helping communities across the country get vaccinated, and Cleveland is no exception.

“Vaccinate at the Plate” is the campaign Major League Baseball is currently running to help get fans vaccinated, and the Cleveland Indians and Discount Drug Mart are teaming up to do their part. On June 30, most Discount Drug Mart locations are offering two upper box tickets to a future Cleveland Indians game during September to those who receive either their first or second COVID-19 vaccination.

“Throughout the pandemic, our pharmacy teams have been committed to keeping our communities safe,” SVP of Pharmacy at Discount Drug Mart Pete Ratycz said. “It’s been a privilege to have an active role in providing care within our neighborhoods. We are excited to work with the Cleveland Indians on this timely vaccination campaign.”

During the “Vaccinate at the Plate” campaign, all 30 teams across MLB are offering some type of incentive for fans to become fully vaccinated.

The two tickets that those who become vaccinated receive will be able to be redeemed for any September home game this season that is played Sunday through Thursday. All tickets must be redeemed by September 26.

For more information, visit Indians.com/vaccinate .

Visit our Vaccinating Ohio page for the latest updates on Ohio's vaccination program, including links to sign up for a vaccine appointment , a map of nearby vaccination sites, a detailed breakdown of the state's current vaccine phase, and continuing local coverage of COVID-19 vaccines in Northeast Ohio.

Download the News 5 app for free for your Apple or Google device for the latest vaccine and COVID-19 news, and for limited and timely news alerts on vaccines, the COVID-19 pandemic, and other important local news and weather.

