Buffalo, NY

Highmark Stadium to host fireworks show on July 4

WKBW 7 Eyewitness News
 16 days ago
Highmark Stadium will host an Independence Day fireworks celebration for the first time next month.

The fieldhouse lot and lots 1, 3 and 4 will open to the public at 8 p.m. Admission, which will be five dollars per vehicle, will not be available for purchase ahead of time. Visitors must pay using a cashless option upon arrival.

Parking will be offered on a first come, first served basis. Each vehicle will have a designated space to set up chairs and blankets. No one will be allowed inside the stadium and tailgating will not be allowed.

Proceeds from admission will benefit the Buffalo Bills Foundation , which supports charitable organizations in Western New York.

The show will be presented by Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield, which acquired the naming rights to the stadium in March.

