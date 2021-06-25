2 people struck by lightning at Dead Horse Point State Park

Two people visiting Dead Horse Point State Park were struck by lightning Thursday and airlifted to a trauma center in critical condition.

Grand County EMS, along with a Grand County Sheriff's deputy and Canyonlands National Park EMTs, responded to the park after receiving a call around 5:30 p.m. The two people were struck while on the park's popular West Rim Trail.

When crews arrived, both patients were found in critical but stable condition, according to officials. The patients were first transported to Moab Regional Hospital before being flown to a "higher level trauma center," according to a social media post by Grand County EMS.