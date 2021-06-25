Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Middle East

IAEA wants 'immediate response' from Iran on extending monitoring deal

By Francois Murphy
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Poeds_0afA8SZ900
The logo of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is seen at the IAEA headquarters, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Vienna, Austria May 24, 2021. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

VIENNA, June 25 (Reuters) - Iran has not responded to the U.N. atomic watchdog on extending their monitoring agreement that expired overnight, the agency said on Friday, calling for an "immediate" answer on the issue that threatens to derail wider talks on the Iran nuclear deal.

The agreement continues the International Atomic Energy Agency's collection of data on some of Tehran's activities, cushioning the blow of Iran's decision in February to reduce cooperation with the agency. read more

"An immediate response from Iran is needed in this regard," the IAEA said in a statement summarising a report by its chief Rafael Grossi to its 35-nation Board of Governors that was also seen by Reuters.

The agreement stipulates the IAEA cannot access the data collected until a later date, provided the agreement holds. Grossi wrote to Iran last week "to understand Iran's position regarding the possible continued collection, recording and retention of data", the report said.

As of Friday, Iran had not replied or indicated whether it intends to maintain the current arrangement, it said.

"The Director General stresses the vital importance of continuing the Agency's necessary verification and monitoring activities in Iran, including the uninterrupted collection and storage of data by its monitoring and surveillance equipment," it added.

Iran and the United States have been holding indirect talks on reviving the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and major powers that imposed restrictions on Tehran's nuclear programme in exchange for a lifting of international sanctions.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Reuters

Reuters

142K+
Followers
173K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rafael Grossi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iaea#Iran Nuclear Deal#Nuclear Energy#Iaea#U N#Board Of Governors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Middle East
Related
Middle EastGreenwichTime

Iran officials: No casualties from reported Tehran explosion

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iranian police said a reported explosion early Saturday at a public park near state TV headquarters in the capital Tehran caused no casualties or damage, the official IRNA news agency reported. Tehran deputy police chief Gen. Hamid Hodavand said the case was under investigation and details...
Middle Eastrock947.com

Iran’s nuclear activity is concerning, says Saudi official

DUBAI (Reuters) – Saudi Arabia is concerned about increased nuclear activities by Iran which threaten regional security, a Saudi foreign ministry official said, after Tehran started the process of producing enriched uranium metal. The U.N. nuclear watchdog said on Tuesday Iran had begun the enrichment process, a move that could...
Middle Eastworld-nuclear-news.org

IAEA warns of further nuclear deal violations by Iran

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi has informed the agency's Board of Governors that Iran intends to use indigenously-produced uranium enriched up to 20% U-235 in the manufacture of fuel for the Tehran Research Reactor (TRR), an IAEA spokesperson told World Nuclear News today. In doing so, as part of a multi-stage process, Iran will also produce uranium metal enriched up to 20% U-235.
Middle Eastalbuquerqueexpress.com

IAEA Deputy Head to Visit Iran for 'Routine' Matters: Iranian Envoy

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - The deputy head of the United Nations nuclear watchdog IAEA is to visit Iran for "routine" matters and no talks are planned, Iran's envoy said Saturday according to state media, as the agency awaits a reply from Tehran on an expired monitoring deal. In late...
POTUSPosted by
The Atlantic

The Iran Nuclear Deal Isn’t the Problem. Iran Is.

Ebrahim Raisi’s election as president of Iran came as no surprise. All those who might have been a threat to him were disqualified. He was the choice of the supreme leader, Ali Khamenei, and small wonder: Few people better embody the ideology of the Islamic Republic. He will not open Iran up to the outside world, and will certainly not look to accommodate the United States in any way. As for Iran’s behavior in the Middle East, he has made clear that it is “not negotiable.”
Middle EastWDIO-TV

Iran: No decision on camera deal with UN nuclear inspectors

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) - Iran says it hasn't yet made a decision about whether to extend an agreement with the U.N. atomic watchdog over access to surveillance footage at its nuclear sites. The remarks by the spokesman of the Foreign Ministry on Monday come after a three-month deal between Tehran...
Posted by
Reuters

Iran refuses to give nuclear site images to IAEA

DUBAI (Reuters) -The speaker of Iran’s parliament said on Sunday Tehran will never hand over images from inside of some Iranian nuclear sites to the U.N. nuclear watchdog as a monitoring agreement with the agency had expired, Iranian state media reported. “The agreement has expired ... any of the information...
Militarytribuneledgernews.com

Not in favour of military action, committed to Syria-led political process: India at UN

Jul. 10—After voting in favour of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Syrian Humanitarian Resolution, India on Friday reaffirmed its commitment to a Syrian-led and Syrian-owned UN-facilitated political process, to help bring long term security in the conflict-ridden region. "We also remain convinced that there can be no military solution...
Middle EastPosted by
Reuters

Explosion in park in north Tehran, no one hurt

DUBAI (Reuters) - A loud blast heard in north Tehran early on Saturday was caused by an “unknown object” exploding in a park but no-one was hurt, Iranian state television reported. “An unknown object exploded ...There was no damage and no one was hurt,” a reporter said. Tehran Deputy Governor...
Energy IndustryWashington Examiner

Tehran appears powerless as power cuts boil Iran

Iran’s 1979 Islamic Revolution was not inevitable. The Shah had weathered waves of protests over the decades. What ultimately pushed the monarchy over the brink was escalating labor unrest that paralyzed oil exports. The shah needed the revenues from those exports to replenish his treasury. Now, in 2021, we see...
Economytechstartups.com

Elon Musk warns the US Military: China will overtake the US. “The US will be militarily second to China” without radical innovation, Musk says

Early this year, Elon Musk’s friend and co-founder of PayPal Peter Thiel, warned that big tech companies are too cozy with China. Calling Google a ‘treasonous’ company,” Thiel said the tech giant is working with the Chinese military through its artificial intelligence work with Chinese universities, a charge that Google later denied as “baseless.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy