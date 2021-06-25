Essential New Music: Hailu Mergia & The Walias Band’s “Tezeta”

Pre-order Koyo's new EP on limited clear blue vinyl in the BrooklynVegan store. Koyo, the Long Island emo-inspired band with members of hardcore bands SeeYouSpaceCowboy, Typecaste, Rain of Salvation, Hangman, and Adrenaline, are one week away from releasing their sophomore EP Drives Out East (due 7/6 via Triple B), and we're now premiering second single "Moriches" and its video (directed by Sam Carter and Connor Hargreaves). The song is named after Long Island's Moriches Rd, and the LI vibes in the video are strong too; it features the band hanging around their hometown and rocking out in their garage. (And at one point, they drop a Koyo banner from a bridge that reads "emo's back.") The song also sounds like classic Long Island emo -- it's a hard-hitting but melodic song that reminds me of The Movielife at their best, and Koyo do a lot of justice to that sound.