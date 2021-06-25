Essential New Music: Hailu Mergia & The Walias Band’s “Tezeta”
There are golden ages, and then there’s what comes after them. Hailu Mergia has enjoyed plenty of spillover illumination from the attention paid to Ethiopia’s golden age of popular music, which has been extensively documented by the Ethiopiques series of compilations and reissues. But his vintage recordings, including Tezeta, actually date from the years after, when the oppressive shroud of authoritarian dictatorship put the kibosh on the unbridled nightlife that Addis Ababa had enjoyed during the last days of Haile Selassie’s reign over Ethiopia. The tenor of these times exerted a strong shaping influence over the music heard on Tezeta, which was originally released in Ethiopia in 1975 and has now been rescued from virtual oblivion by Awesome Tapes From Africa.magnetmagazine.com