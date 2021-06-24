Cancel
A Point of View: An open letter to 2021 graduates

By Robert L. Heichberger
springvillejournal.com
 18 days ago

You have achieved a milestone in your life and this graduation event indicates just that. We enthusiastically commend you. We too have been there, done that and we know what it takes to get to this very point in your life. We commend you for your accomplishments and achievements, your determination and will and your eagerness to put your creative working energy to the wheel of life tasks. We want to share with you several core thoughts … person to person.

