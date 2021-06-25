‘The Breakfast Club’ Goes Disney in Hilarious TikTok Video

How can you make 1985's The Breakfast Club any better? It's not an easy task, but a little bit of Disney makes everything better, right? It's hard to imagine Disney having anything to do with the R-rated teen comedy/drama - and truth be told, they didn't. What did happen was some clever TikToker using the 'Disney' animation filters on their TV while watching The Breakfast Club. The result kinda messes with your mind, especially if you grew up in the John Hughes era, and you remember when The Breakfast Club came out. It's hard to take Bender (Judd Nelson) and Mr. Vernon (Paul Gleason) seriously when they look so doggone cute - and don't even get me started on how adorable Claire (Molly Ringwald) and Brian (Anthony Michael Hall) look at cartoons.