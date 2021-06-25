Coronado H.S. Fan Admits Bringing Tortillas to Game, Says ‘Absolutely No Racial Intent’

On Saturday, June 19th, Coronado High’s boys basketball team defeated Escondido’s Orange Glen 60-57 in overtime. After the game, at least one spectator began to toss tortillas onto the court. A postgame altercation had already begun, and at least two Coronado players picked up the tortillas and threw them at Orange Glen players. Orange Glen’s student body and basketball team are largely Latino. Condemnation of the tortilla toss as a racist attack was swift and strong. Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez asked parents to “teach your kids not to be racist. Tortillas are for eating, not throwing,” and called for the school to be sanctioned or stripped of its championship. School Superintendent Karl Mueller promised “swift action,” and delivered on that promise: days later, the Coronado school board fired Coach JD Laaperi.