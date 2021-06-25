Cancel
Coronado H.S. Fan Admits Bringing Tortillas to Game, Says ‘Absolutely No Racial Intent’

By TMZ
foxbangor.com
 16 days ago

The person who supplied the tortillas that were thrown at Latino players following a high school basketball game has come forward … but he’s adamant it was never meant to be racist. Luke Serna — who says he’s half-Mexican — admits he handed out tortillas to players, cheerleaders and fans...

