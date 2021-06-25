Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Kamala Harris caught nudging Joe Biden during a press meet to remind him to mention Miami condo collapse

By Gino Spocchia
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 16 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00jxou_0afA7NI700

Cameras appeared to catch Kamala Harris nudging Joe Biden to mention the collapse of a condo building in Miami , Florida , before closing a White House briefing.

Officials in Miami say four are dead, and 159 are currently missing, after the collapse of Champlain Towers South on Thursday morning, and a rescue effort is ongoing.

Ms Harris was with the US president during a White House press briefing on Thursday when she was caught whispering “Florida, yeah” into the ear of Mr Biden, and walking off.

He was about about to walk away from his lectern when vice president Harris approached him with the reminder, the Washington Examiner reported.

Mr Biden was heard saying, “Oh yes! I apologise,” and thanked Ms Harris for the reminder.

Hundreds of rescuers were involved in rescue efforts on Thursday night, following the collapse of Champlain Towers South collapsed in Surside, Miami, at 1.30am.

It has so far claimed the lives of four, and 159 remain missing in the wreckage of the collapsed 12-story condo. The death toll is expected to rise further.

Mr Biden told reporters on Thursday that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) was ”ready to go”, and that he had spoken with Miami-Dade mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

Ms Cava said on Friday that rescuers were doing "everything possible" to search for survivors among the rubble of the building, constructed in 1981.

It is thought the building was “substantially full” on Thursday, and it is currently unknown what caused the building to collapse.

An investigation will be conducted after the search for survivors concludes.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
The Independent

The Independent

173K+
Followers
88K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Kamala Harris
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Condo#The Washington Examiner
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
POTUS
News Break
FEMA
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
White House
Related
Presidential ElectionNew York Post

VP Harris jokes ‘maybe I don’t say ‘no’ enough’ to Biden

Vice President Kamala Harris joked “maybe I don’t say ‘no’ enough,” when asked about the major responsibilities that have been delegated to her by President Biden. Harris made the quip when asked about her leadership on issues including the southern border migrant surge, expanding voting rights, closing the digital divide and infrastructure during an interview on BET-TV with Soledad O’Brien aired Friday night.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

Kamala Harris slammed for claiming rural Americans can't photocopy their IDs

Vice President Kamala Harris was criticized Saturday for arguing against voter ID laws because rural Americans couldn't get photocopies of their ID's. "I don't think that we should underestimate what that [compromise on voter ID laws] could mean," Harris said in her interview with BET News. "Because in some people's mind, that means you're going to have to Xerox or photocopy your ID to send it in to prove who you are. Well, there are a whole lot of people, especially people who live in rural communities, who don't - there's no Kinkos, there's no OfficeMax near them."
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

The Democrats are stuck with Kamala Harris, like it or not

For vice president, Kamala Harris checked all the boxes. But just because she made perfect political sense as President Biden ’s running mate did not mean her elevation would work out for the Democrats. So far, the reviews are not good. But, barring a political Chernobyl, the Democratic Party is stuck with her as its nominee in 2024 or 2028.
Miami, FLWashington Times

Biden, first lady to visit collapsed condo site near Miami on Thursday

President Biden and first lady Jill Biden will travel Thursday to the site of a deadly condominium building collapse near Miami, the White House announced Tuesday. Mr. Biden told reporters earlier in the day he expected the visit would happen this week. “Hopefully as early as Thursday,” Mr. Biden said...
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

'MediaBuzz' on Kamala Harris' border moment, Trump saying media miss him

This is a rush transcript from "MediaBuzz," June 27, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. HOWARD KURTZ, FOX NEWS HOST (on camera): Fox News alert, state and local officials in surfside, Florida are about to provide an update on that horrible building collapse that has killed at least five people. We'll bring that to you as soon as it happens.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Newsweek

Ted Cruz Accuses Kamala Harris of Avoiding 'Biden Cages' During Border Visit

Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz appeared on Fox News criticizing Vice President Kamala Harris' recent border trip and the implementation of critical race theory in schools. Cruz joined Fox News host Jesse Watters on his show Watters World Saturday night to discuss critical race theory and the U.S. border crisis. Watters asked Cruz if the American people are "buying" Harris' trip to El Paso, Texas.
POTUSPOLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: Guilfoyle signs up with Greitens — and incurs Trump’s wrath

ANTITRUST THE PROCESS — “Biden’s assault on monopolies launches Friday,” by Leah Nylen: “The White House is scheduled to issue an executive order Friday to promote competition throughout the U.S. economy in the most ambitious effort in generations to reduce the stranglehold of monopolies and concentrated markets in major industries.

Comments / 1

Community Policy