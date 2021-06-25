What is the pink economy or pink money? Meet this powerful market that is in full growth

The consulting industry is booming, but what does it take to make it work?. You're looking for a new career but don't know where to start? I'm here to help. I've been in your shoes, working more than 40 hours a week, and I’ve now found success as a consultant working with companies like Universal Music Group, 21st Century Fox, and Disney. Let me teach you how to develop your brand, find clients through social media marketing on Linkedin and Twitter. If any of these steps sound daunting or too challenging, don't worry - I have included a LinkedIn script below that landed my first client within three days.