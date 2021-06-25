StartUPDATES: New developments from healthcare startups

Cancel
Health

UPDATES: New developments from healthcare startups

By MedCity News
MedCity News
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHealthMine and Pulse8 recently hosted a free Mid-Year Stars Strategy webinar to help Medicare plans effectively prepare for the end of the measurement year. This webinar includes exclusive insights to shift your strategy and improve CAHPS from Melissa Smith, EVP of Consulting and Professional Services at HealthMine; Kent Holdcroft, EVP of Growth at HealthMine; and Marge Ciancetta, Senior Business Analyst at Pulse8. The conversation concludes with a valuable question and answer session that addresses concerns about the current known and proposed Star Ratings program changes.

Businesshypepotamus.com

Woman-led Nashville healthcare startup XSOLIS is scaling after landing $75M

XSOLIS (pronounced similarly to “excellence’) this week confirmed it secured a “minority growth” investment from Brighton Park Capital, a Connecticut-based firm specializing in growth-stage healthtech firms. “This investment will be a catalyst as we continue to expand and deliver new technology solutions, creating a better healthcare experience for patients, payers,...
Economysiliconangle.com

Healthcare process automation startup Olive closes $400M round at $4B valuation

Startup Olive AI Inc. has secured $400 million in funding at a $4 billion valuation to broaden the adoption of its robotic process automation platform, which helps healthcare providers automate repetitive manual tasks to free up resources for other activities. Olive announced the funding round today. The investment was led...
Softwaredatasciencecentral.com

AI Product Development Is Changing the Future of Modern Healthcare

Healthcare software product development helps healthcare facilities to increase their productivity by providing information technology (IT) solutions. Nowadays, healthcare centers are adopting Info Tech solutions to enhance their business performance. includes information technology (IT) solutions for improving the workflow of healthcare facilities. Now let us understand the concept of Healthcare Software Product Development.
Health Servicesbeckershospitalreview.com

Former CMMI director launches new healthcare venture

Russell Street Ventures, under the ownership of former CMS Innovation Center Director Brad Smith, is launching Main Street Health, a value-based healthcare provider focused on rural America. Announced June 29, Main Street Health's first initiative is to work with rural care providers, clinics and pharmacies to provide services to seniors...
homehealthcarenews.com

Resilient Healthcare Blazing New Trails for Hospital-at-Home Model

Similar to many other home-based care pioneers, Jaky Samuel founded her company — Resilient Healthcare — after a deeply personal experience. Samuel, a physical therapist by training, lost her father a little over three years ago. Before he passed away, recurrent strokes forced him in and out of the hospital and skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), with his condition worsening each and every time.
Indianapolis, INInside Indiana Business

Startup Accelerator Launches Two New Programs

INDIANAPOLIS - Wisconsin-based startup accelerator gener8tor is launching two new programs in Indiana this summer to support local entrepreneurs. gBETA Main Street and gBETA Autonomous Vehicles & Future of Roads, which are sponsored by the Indiana Economic Development Corp., will provide coaching and resources over the course of seven weeks.
EconomyPosted by
The Associated Press

New Cotiviti Research Captures Healthcare Payer Shift from Postpay to Prepay Claim Integrity

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 6, 2021-- Cotiviti, a leader in data-driven healthcare solutions, has published new research capturing the healthcare payer industry’s challenges in optimizing pre and postpay claim payment integrity programs. The report, “ Optimizing Payment Integrity with Enterprise Pre and Postpayment Solutions,” is based on a survey of 104 health plan stakeholders from more than 70 different payer organizations, conducted in partnership with HealthPayerIntelligence.
TechnologyInman.com

Software startup Planitar gets new marketing executive

Planitar, a technology startup that offers 3D tours, announced Tuesday that it has hired a new director of marketing. Yara Al Guindy will join the company after working as a senior marketing manager at healthcare technology firm Morneau Shepell. In a statement, Planitar said that Al Guindy has a total of 10 years of leadership experience and will now oversee the real estate startup’s in-house marketing team.
Lafayette, LAhomecaremag.com

LHC Group Partners with SCP Health

LAFAYETTE, La. (July 9, 2021)—LHC Group, Inc., a national provider of in-home health care services and innovations for communities around the nation, and SCP Health, a national clinical leader in acute unscheduled care, announced the formation of a strategic partnership to jointly develop and deliver advanced clinical care services in the home. The partnership will provide a comprehensive offering of clinicians covering all aspects of home health care, including skilled nursing facility (SNF)-at-home and hospital-at-home programs.
Health ServicesKevinMD.com

Hello, health care organization leader, are you listening?

I’m not an organizational leader, a member of the C-suite, a department chair, or a VP of anything. I’m a coach who guides physicians as they try to provide exceptional care and actually have a life. But I know a lot about setting goals, executing on priorities, and inspiring through vision statements.
RetailPosted by
Deseret News

Intermountain Healthcare closing 25 of 26 retail pharmacies

Intermountain Healthcare announced it is closing all but one of its 26 retail pharmacies and selling its prescriptions and inventory to CVS Pharmacy in August. "Every effort will be made to ensure patients and employees are well cared for during this transition," Nannette Berensen, vice president and COO of Intermountain Shared Clinical Services, said in a statement released Wednesday. "We've seen changes in consumer preference in obtaining medications in retail pharmacies that offer added convenience and expanded shopping options."
Healthhimss.org

Inclusive Design in Healthcare Means Developing Empathy and Understanding

Digital healthcare solutions have grown at a rapid pace within the past few years, but with this has come the knowledge that one size does not fit all when it comes to technology. Incorporating user-centered and inclusive design into health technology means making them accessible to as many people as...

