StartUPDATES: New developments from healthcare startups

Intermountain Healthcare announced it is closing all but one of its 26 retail pharmacies and selling its prescriptions and inventory to CVS Pharmacy in August. "Every effort will be made to ensure patients and employees are well cared for during this transition," Nannette Berensen, vice president and COO of Intermountain Shared Clinical Services, said in a statement released Wednesday. "We've seen changes in consumer preference in obtaining medications in retail pharmacies that offer added convenience and expanded shopping options."