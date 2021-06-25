StartUPDATES: New developments from healthcare startups
HealthMine and Pulse8 recently hosted a free Mid-Year Stars Strategy webinar to help Medicare plans effectively prepare for the end of the measurement year. This webinar includes exclusive insights to shift your strategy and improve CAHPS from Melissa Smith, EVP of Consulting and Professional Services at HealthMine; Kent Holdcroft, EVP of Growth at HealthMine; and Marge Ciancetta, Senior Business Analyst at Pulse8. The conversation concludes with a valuable question and answer session that addresses concerns about the current known and proposed Star Ratings program changes.medcitynews.com