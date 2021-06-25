QB Dak Prescott: How He’s Inspiring His Cowboys

FRISCO - The 2021 Dallas Cowboys season is coming with great anticipation from fans and players. The hunger for moving on from a forgettable, injury-riddled 2020 season creates excitement all around.

The return of quarterback Dak Prescott and tackles La'el Collins and Tyron Smith have all concerned fired up about what this offense can do in 2021.

Prescott was lost during 2020’s Week 5 against the New York Giants with a gruesome compound fracture and dislocation of his ankle. The way Prescott approached his rehab from that injury has allowed him to be an inspiration to other teammates who are also rehabbing from their injuries.

Seven-time Pro Bowl left tackle Tyron Smith commented on how Dak inspired him, saying, “For me, the way Dak worked throughout the whole offseason — the way he pushed himself, the way he came back and is able to be on the field with everybody else — it’s amazing.”

Smith, who is returning from neck surgery, also said, “It lights a fire under you …, ‘Hey, push a little bit harder.’ If your quarterback is going to push like that, we’ve got to push the same way or even harder for him. It’s motivational to do what he does.”

Prescott rehabbed along with the offensive linemen, among others, setting the tone for them.

Prescott said, “In a situation like that, I’m going to lead by example. For me, it was really about just showing those guys how I work and just doing that by concentrating on getting this injury better and I feel like if they needed to see a leader, if they needed something from me, they could have got it from just the way that I approach the day."

"It’s just building that confidence, that camaraderie in each other and just commitment, true commitment, from grinding from the rehab and the injuries. But not only that, just doing the rest of the stuff that the team’s doing to make sure we’re all better than we were before we got injured.”

As he has done for the entirety of his young career, Prescott continues to set an example for his teammates both on and off the field.

Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys kick off the 2021 season on the road in Tampa against Tom Brady and the defending Super Bowl Champion Buccaneers. … where more inspiration will likely be needed.