Idris Elba and his wife Sabrina have launched a new podcast about relationships

Prince William and Prince Harry are apparently finally ready to put their lengthy, yet tight-lipped, feud to bed once and for all. As many royal insiders speculated in the days leading up to the unveiling ceremony for the statue dedicated to their late mother Princess Diana, the event may have proved to be the perfect opportunity for the two brothers to put their differences aside and reconnect. “William and Harry spent the morning before the statue unveiling looking through old keepsakes, notes from Diana, and bonding,” a source told Us Weekly. “They have absolutely turned a new page in their relationship and have started the healing. Everyone around them was thrilled to see how close they were on the day of the statue unveiling.”