His Verzuz appearance alongside Bow Wow is still the talk of social media and Soulja Boy has been riding high with the viral success of "She Make It Clap," however, he still faces a lawsuit from an unnamed woman. Back in May, Jane Doe filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles against the rapper, alleging that she endured physical and sexual abuse during their previous relationship. The woman also accused Soulja of being responsible for her miscarriage, adding that the alleged assault did permanent damage to her reproductive organs.