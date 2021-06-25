Cancel
Pittsburg, CA

Alleged sex worker and pimp arrested in Pittsburg slaying

By Steve Rubenstein
San Francisco Chronicle
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo people were arrested and booked for allegedly slaying a Pittsburg man who was shot and killed following an argument over a prostitution transaction, police said. Charles Daniels, 33, of Pittsburg, and Alberta Stewart, 23, of Antioch were arrested Thursday and were being held in the Martinez jail in lieu of $1 million bail on suspiction of their connection with the Wednesday killing of Jabbar Mahmood, 19, of Antioch, Pittsburg police said.

