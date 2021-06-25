Alleged sex worker and pimp arrested in Pittsburg slaying
Two people were arrested and booked for allegedly slaying a Pittsburg man who was shot and killed following an argument over a prostitution transaction, police said. Charles Daniels, 33, of Pittsburg, and Alberta Stewart, 23, of Antioch were arrested Thursday and were being held in the Martinez jail in lieu of $1 million bail on suspiction of their connection with the Wednesday killing of Jabbar Mahmood, 19, of Antioch, Pittsburg police said.www.sfchronicle.com