Letter to the Editor: Don't tear down the 4-H county fair building

When we elect a congressperson, we expect him or her to support our local, District One interests. But as a US congressperson, we demand, first and foremost, that he or she stand up for our democratic way of life. This takes precedence over all other considerations, and certainly the congressperson’s self-centered desire for reelection. By failing to vote for a full investigation of the planning, financing, and execution of the January 6th attack on our sacred Capitol building, Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick failed in his responsibility to the Constitution. What is afraid of? We constituents demand to get to the bottom of this, ferret out the perpetrators, and punish those who are responsible. Obviously, Rep. Fitzpatrick is too concerned about his own personal political future. No profile in courage here. It’s sad to see.