RANGELEY — The Maine Forestry Museum is to hold its 40th annual Logging Festival Days on Friday and Saturday, July 16 and 17. The festival is located at the fairgrounds at 221 Stratton Road. Artists, crafters and vendors are planned to be onsite from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday. Beans will be buried around 4 p.m. for the bean hole dinner to be served on Saturday of the festival. Friday’s admission to the festival is free.