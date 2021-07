Group dynamics often come to interrupt workflow in a company. In most cases, the desire to achieve harmony and collaboration at work comes at a cost. Groupthink tends to discourage disagreements in decision-making despite staff members of a contrary opinion to the majority. Groupthink negates the overall value gained as staff members fear being labeled as dissenting few. As conformity becomes the norm in a business, its overall performance dips as no new ideas other than those peddled by those in top management are ever implemented. How then do you avoid groupthink in your organization?