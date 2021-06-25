Board approves teacher retirements

The New Castle Area School Board approved the retirements of two teachers at its regular meeting Monday. Dave Mastrangelo, 62, a physical education teacher, and Jodi DeSimone, 61, a library science teacher at the Lockley Early Learning Center, left the district on June 10. Both will receive their hospitalization, dental, vision and life insurance (two-party coverage) benefits until they reach age 65. They also will each be paid an early retirement monetary incentive of $20,000 over three years, beginning in January.